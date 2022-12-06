Brendan Fraser Details The Complexity Of His Suit In The Whale

Medical issues and wanting to be with his family more pulled actor Brendan Fraser out of the Hollywood spotlight for an extended period of time (via Variety). However, his performance in 2022's "The Whale" has thrust him back in, much to the delight of his fans. However, with this specific role, Fraser's acting chops have gotten as much attention as how his character actually looks in the film. For those who don't know, Fraser plays the part of Charlie, a morbidly obese man nearing the end of his life. And what's as fascinating as the story itself, is how he was transformed to look the way he did.

While sitting down with Adam Sandler in Variety's "Actors on Actors" video series, the two discuss a wide range of topics, including their careers, their friendship, and details about Fraser's physical transformation for "The Whale." "What were you wearing? Your hands were so big," Sandler asked him. "Those were sleeves that came to the shoulder. There was a five-point harness that had me strapped in," Fraser explained. The "School Ties" star then went on to explain that the suit required him to have it on all day. However, he also revealed that this special body prosthesis wasn't the only tactic used to create the character's physical reality.