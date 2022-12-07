James Cameron And Stephen Lang Punched Great Ideas Out Of Each Other Every Day Before Shooting Avatar 2

That tidbit was revealed during a recent "Avatar: The Way of Water" press conference attended by Looper which featured stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, as well as James Cameron himself. The topic of Lang's and Weaver's franchise returns understandably came up in conversation as both of their characters died in the original "Avatar." And for Lang's part, the actor claims he was merely focused on executing Cameron's new vision for Miles Quaritch in his own return.

Cameron insisted that Lang was far more involved than that, stating, "He's being humble. When you see the film you see how critical he is, and how complex his character is." More specifically, Cameron claims some of Lang's ideas for Quaritch indeed worked their way into the film. "I just want to shout out that Stephen is also a screenwriter," Cameron added, "and he actually brought ideas that I was able to incorporate in the writing phase." That apparently includes a fascinating scene in which Lang's character encounters his old human remains.

It seems many of those ideas were spawned through the pair's on-set back and forth, with Lang noting, "I play an Alpha and he is an Alpha ... He was always beating up on me, and I'm beating up on him." Cameron jokingly added that it included daily sparring sessions in which the pair actually beat each other up. "Just about every day before we went on the Capture Volume [where motion capture is recorded]," Cameron noted, "we spent an hour kickboxing and punching the crap out of each other." And as they laughingly noted, that was a great way to alleviate any tension prior to heading to set.