The Truth Is Out On Quaritch's Return In Avatar: The Way Of Water

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Stephen Lang broke down how he got back to being the bad guy, only now with Smurf-like skin and a ponytail. It turns out that the Quatrich we're being reunited with isn't the one we left for dead. The only issue is Quatrich 2.0 doesn't actually know that.

"He's a genetically-engineered autonomous avatar. He has been downloaded with the mind, the emotions, and even more interestingly, possibly the spirit of Quaritch," Lang revealed. It's an exciting development that shows how far technology has come in this world since the last film. Given that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) only ended up on his adventure after being the stand-in for his twin brother, who died before making the trip to Pandora, a version of Quatrich being revived (to a point) could set up some interesting questions in "The Way of Water."

Lang went on to say that this Quatrich "comes with a full memory bank up until the time he actually undergoes the DNA transfer. So there are certain things that he doesn't have any memory of at all. He has no memory of his death." How that might impact him when he learns the truth could lead Jake to face off with a far more dangerous Quatrich than before. We can see how big the fallout will be when "Avatar: The Way of Water" arrives in theaters on December 16.