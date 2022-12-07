Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive

As with so many films, the story of the star's shift into filmmaking for "Hunt" starts with a script. "When we first bought the rights to the first draft of the script, I had initially searched for the right directors and writers to further develop the project," Lee Jung-jae explained. "That didn't work out," he admitted, "because I had specific directions regarding how I wanted the revisions to be executed."

Finding the right person to develop the project further proved more challenging than he anticipated, and it was pivotal to his decision to change the story himself. "I couldn't find the right people who share[d] that same vision that I had, so I ultimately decided that I could try doing this myself."

The first step was retooling the script's theme from the first draft, and with some hard work, everything else fell into place. "Based off this change in theme, I changed the situations and change[d] the characters to match the theme as well," he said, "which is why it took a while to develop this material."

After the long path to shaping the script was finally complete, Lee Jung-jae reached a point where he realized that, frankly, he knew "Hunt" better than anyone. "The next thought that naturally occurred was, 'There probably isn't anyone else who knows the script better than I do,'" he explained, "so I decided to take that leap of faith and try directing it as well." The end result is one of the best thrillers of the year, and a true stunner of a directorial debut.

"Hunt" is available in theaters and on VOD.