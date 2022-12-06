Bianca Kajilich Discusses Filming That Heart-Wrenching Scene With Drake Rodger In The Winchesters - Exclusive

The article contains discussions of mental health struggles.

For years, "Supernatural" fans have wondered how a deeply compassionate, young John Winchester could become the cold and militant John who's introduced in Season 1. Later, in Season 5, Matt Cohen plays young John for the second time. In this time travel episode, fans watch a heartbreaking scene where young John condemns Sam's father for callously raising his children as hunters — not realizing that he's talking about an older version of himself.

John's fractured relationship with his sons and the ensuing abuse and neglect are difficult to watch, especially given what fans know about the younger version of this character. Sure, John loses Mary, but the minute he becomes a hunter a second time, he's mentally transported right back to Vietnam. With that shift, his entire world changes. Knowing John's backstory doesn't excuse some of his choices, but it adds context to this complex character.

"The Winchesters" dove into John's PTSD struggles in Season 1, Episode 4, and it's clear how young John becomes the John fans met back in "Supernatural" Season 1 as he loses the love and support of both Mary and his mother. Prior to this, though, there's a beautiful moment where his mom, Millie (Bianca Kajilich), consoles John in a bathtub as he has a war-related panic attack. The moment is critical in that it positively represents mental health onscreen, and it bridges the gap between how John becomes who he is without this support.

Looper spoke to Kajilich during an exclusive interview, where she discussed that heart-wrenching scene and why it's important for everyone to embrace their emotions.