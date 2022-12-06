FIilming started in 2008, and later that year the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which completely transformed the health care industry in the United States, rendered the film's intended moral thrust irrelevant long bfore its release. Martyn Conterio of CIneView wrote, "Even with Russell on board to see his 'madCapra' farce all the way to release day, its whole raison d'etre — as a political knockabout satire —would still have made the film dead on arrival at the box office. What happened? Barack Obama, that's what."

Bilge EBiri of VUlture called it "Something of a catastrophe" and added, ”Accidental Love' is an utter mess, which is understandable given its troubled provenance. It's also fascinating. We see so little genuine satire on film nowadays — it's always crossbred with something more earnest, like a romance, or a thriller — that watching one suddenly feels like an alien encounter. (Yes, this film has a romance in it as well, though it feels largely secondary, despite the foregrounding in the title.) Of course, the film also offers a case study in why cinema has largely ceded satire to television: The flipside of topicality is a reduced shelf-life, and the entire premise of Accidental Love has dated in a post-Obamacare America."