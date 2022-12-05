Daredevil: Born Again Adds Sandrine Holt And Margarita Levieva To The Cast

Remember when Marvel Studios had a television arm called Marvel Television? The branch responsible for the Netflix shows "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," as well as ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" was created in 2010 and never quite had the big hits it was hoping for. It officially shut down in 2019 and became part of Marvel Studios, canceling all those shows in the process. One of those series was the fan-favorite "Daredevil."

That was around the same time Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+, allowing the Mouse House to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe — already the highest-grossing film franchise in entertainment — into an even bigger juggernaut, on television as well as on the big screen. The MCU continued its growth on the streamer, adding series for some of its lesser-known comic characters, like "WandaVision" (for Wanda Maximoff and Vision), "Hawkeye," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk." As its television universe continues to expand, they're also bringing back Daredevil, who already made cameos in "Spiderman: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk."

Charlie Cox starred as the superhero lawyer Matt Murdock, who protected New York's Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. The Man Without Fear's primary nemesis was Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. The series ran on Netflix for three 13-episode seasons, from April 2015 until its November 2018 cancellation. Now fans are delighted for its new season, called "Daredevil: Born Again." And on December 5, two new cast members — Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva — were announced.