Daredevil: Born Again Adds Sandrine Holt And Margarita Levieva To The Cast
Remember when Marvel Studios had a television arm called Marvel Television? The branch responsible for the Netflix shows "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," as well as ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" was created in 2010 and never quite had the big hits it was hoping for. It officially shut down in 2019 and became part of Marvel Studios, canceling all those shows in the process. One of those series was the fan-favorite "Daredevil."
That was around the same time Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+, allowing the Mouse House to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe — already the highest-grossing film franchise in entertainment — into an even bigger juggernaut, on television as well as on the big screen. The MCU continued its growth on the streamer, adding series for some of its lesser-known comic characters, like "WandaVision" (for Wanda Maximoff and Vision), "Hawkeye," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk." As its television universe continues to expand, they're also bringing back Daredevil, who already made cameos in "Spiderman: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk."
Charlie Cox starred as the superhero lawyer Matt Murdock, who protected New York's Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. The Man Without Fear's primary nemesis was Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. The series ran on Netflix for three 13-episode seasons, from April 2015 until its November 2018 cancellation. Now fans are delighted for its new season, called "Daredevil: Born Again." And on December 5, two new cast members — Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva — were announced.
Daredevil: Born Again will also run for a longer season
Two more actors have been announced for the new season of "Daredevil: Born Again," as Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio returns as big bad Kingpin. Deadline reported that Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt will be joining the cast. Though producers are being secretive about the roles these two actors will play, Deadline speculates they may be love interests for the two main characters (villains deserve love too, we guess). They'll be joining previously announced Michael Gandolfini (James Gandolfini's son) in an unnamed role, though The A.V. Club suspects he may play Richard Fisk, Kingpin's son.
Levieva is best known for her role as Abby in HBO's "The Deuce" and appeared as Gina Zanetakos in "The Blacklist." She's also appeared in films like "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Adventureland," and played Amanda Clarke in "Revenge." She'll also be guest-starring in another Disney+ show, the forthcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."
Holt was most recently seen on Showtime's "American Gigolo" opposite Jon Bernthal. She's also appeared in many television series, playing roles such as Cheryl Hamlin in "Better Call Saul," as Susan Jacobs in "Mr. Robot," "Homeland," "House of Cards," and of course, that staple for all actors, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — even appearing in more than one episode.
With the new season, Disney+ is saying "pshaw" to those six- or nine-episode seasons that "MoonKnight," "Hawkeye," or "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" had. "Daredevil: Born Again" will air for 18 episodes when it premieres in 2024.