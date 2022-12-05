The Teaser For Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 Will Make You Look At Robert Pattinson In A Whole New Way

Bong Joon Ho's latest work has a release date, Warner Bros. Pictures announced through a new teaser trailer. "Mickey 17" is based on the novel "Mickey7" by Edward Ashton, which was only published in February 2022. The film adaptation was announced nearly a year before the book hit shelves, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson portrays the movie's protagonist, referred to as an expendable employee. He takes on dangerous missions while colonizing planets, and when he dies, a new clone of him is created. Pattinson's Mickey survives a mission where he was presumed dead and finds a clone of him has already been produced. It's unclear how closely Bong will follow the source material from Ashton, but the rest of the film's cast includes other big names like Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo.

"Mickey 17" comes a few years after Bong made history with his film "Parasite," which became the first foreign-language movie to win the Best Picture Academy Award, via The Washington Post. The filmmaker also won the Best Director and best original screenplay Oscars, per IMDb.

Fans now have a first look at a stripped-down Pattison in Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" follow-up, as well as a release date from Warner Bros.