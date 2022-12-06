The Reason Steve Bannerjee Took Such Drastic Measures According To Welcome To Chippendales' Kumail Nanjiani - Exclusive

"Welcome to Chippendales," Hulu's excellent new drama series, stars "Eternals" favorite Kumail Nanjiani as the male review dancing empire's founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Banerjee is a hard-working immigrant, continually adapting his projects until he lands on the ultimate formula for success ... one that involves muscular men and a lot of oil.

He brings on Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett) to evolve the company's choreography and production value, leading to a battle of wills that builds to a tragic crescendo as the series progresses. De Noia's work brings great success to the growing Chippendales empire, but that very success ironically increases Banerjee's paranoia amidst the feeling that he's losing control of his own company.

While the drastic measures he undertakes may seem like they come from nowhere, star Nanjiani explains in an exclusive interview with Looper that the founder's response to De Noia isn't as far afield as it may seem. His response escalates to such a fever pitch, Nanjiani notes, because it comes from a deeper set of insecurities that the choreographer can't help but accidentally shine a light on. In other words, it's a tragic collision between two egos that pushes one beyond the brink in a fascinating way.