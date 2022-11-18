Kumail Nanjiani Helps Us Get Into Founder Steve Banerjee's Head For Welcome To Chippendales - Exclusive Interview

I love this series. It's so twisty and complicated. There's ambition, murder, the American Dream — what drew you to the story?

All that stuff — the idea that it got at that big stuff about the American Dream, that it was set in the '70s and '80s, which is such a fabulous time period ... I didn't realize that everybody else got to look amazing and that I would be the only one not looking amazing.

But more than all of that, too, was that this character was so fascinating. There's so many layers to him; he's so different from anything I've gotten to play ... I don't get these kinds of opportunities. I get comedy stuff, which is great; I'm very thankful for the opportunities I get. But to play a real motherf***er like this, I was like, "I've got to bite down on this." I was a little intimidated at first, but I was like, "Say yes and figure out how to play him later."

It's a complicated character. You really landed it.

Thank you! How much of the show have you seen?

I've seen the first five episodes.

Okay, great. The last three are great.

I'm looking forward to it going presumably off the rails.

Oh, yeah. [Episodes] 6, 7, and 8 work as one, and it gets tighter and tighter and tighter. It's really tense.

What's interesting is that in some ways, Steve Banerjee is such an adaptive businessman, but his conflict with Nick De Noia gets so tense that he takes some terrible measures to bring him down. What is it about Nick that so gets under his skin?

Nick is everything he knows he can never be. Nick is very creative; Steve is not. Nick is very good with people; Steve is not. Nick is very charismatic. He owns a room. Steve cannot do that. Nick loves himself; Steve hates himself. Nick is very in touch with his body and his sexuality, and Steve is very cut off from everything under his neck.

What he hates about Nick is that he can never be him. Nick has an ease and a belief in himself that Steve does not have and is never going to have, so that is the source of the conflict. They're both opposite people, but the thing they share in common is that they're both extremely ambitious. That's the thing that makes it so that they'll never be okay with each other.