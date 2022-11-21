Robert Siegel's 10-Year Welcome To Chippendales Journey

Producing a film or television series is never an easy feat, as Robert Siegel indicates on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. However, his dedication kept him motivated to make "Welcome to Chippendales" a dazzling reality. He also shares why he's so drawn to America's complex and often salacious culture.

"I like unlikable protagonists, which is why I've eventually, kind of, migrated to television, where it's less of an issue." He continues to express why he finds these characters so compelling "That whole thing about likability, your character has to be likable ... it's becoming an outdated notion, thank God, but for a long time it was really like gospel, and certainly in film." Siegel also divulges the details about his unflinching commitment to the series.

"I wrote a Chippendales movie years ago ... [about] Steve Banerjee, who I tried to get Kumail for. I was originally hired to write it for a Bollywood actor named Aamir Khan, and that never got made." He relishes in the refreshing change in representation since "I mean this was only 10 years ago when I was trying to get this thing made ... what's now an asset, you know diverse storytellings, that was a real problem when I was trying to make the movie first time around ... and now, everybody's kind of falling over each other to find stories that broaden representation, so we are, I think, a beneficiary to that."

"Welcome to Chippendales" streams exclusively on Hulu on November 22.