Supernatural Star Mark Sheppard Would Love To Reunite With The Supernatural Family On New CW Projects - Exclusive

If there's one thing the entertainment world can agree on, it's that everyone needs more Mark Sheppard in their lives — just ask Katherine McNamara. The actor is such a joy to work with (and the most delightfully sassy guy you'll ever meet) that it's no surprise Sheppard is in high demand. No one plays smarmy characters quite like Sheppard — though the actor will insist that they're innocent angels.

Speaking of angels, Sheppard had a significant stint in the long-running The CW series "Supernatural" alongside Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) and Misha Collins (the aforementioned angel, Castiel). Fans were delighted when Sheppard showed up on Sam Winchester actor Jared Padalecki's new series, "Walker Independence," and we can't help but wonder what other collab might be next for Sheppard.

Like Padalecki, Ackles has dipped his boots in the producing waters with his new "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters," and Collins is starring on "Gotham Knights" as the dastardly villain Two-Face. Could Sheppard have a cameo in either show in the future? Given that his "Supernatural" character is a demon, he could easily appear on "The Winchesters," and there are more than enough villains in Gotham to go around.

Looper spoke to Sheppard during an exclusive interview, where the actor discussed his "Supernatural" cast reunions and his willingness to collab on anything that comes his way.