Batgirl Directors Weren't Done Shooting The Movie When It Got Canceled

Earlier this year, "Batgirl" cemented its spot in movie history, but not in the way any of the cast and crew ever could have imagined (or hoped for). The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery got off to a tumultuous start, to say the least, with CEO David Zaslav looking for any and all avenues to cut costs for Warner Bros. — and in an unprecedented move, the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery decided the best route was to completely scrap any project they believed wouldn't deliver blockbuster ticket sales at the box office. "Batgirl" proved the most high-profile victim, with Warner Bros. cancelling it mere months from release.

While Warner Bros. kept most of the plot details under wraps, "Batgirl" planned to introduce the fan-favorite DC Comics character — who first appeared in 1961's "Batman" #139 and was famously portrayed by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s Adam West series — to contemporary audiences. With the DCEU's constant struggles to rival Marvel Studios, "Batgirl" was an effort to broaden their scope beyond the iconic trinity, with Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") in the titular role. The movie focused on Barbara Gordon's superhero origins as she took on Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser. J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash") played James Gordon, reprising his character from "Justice League," while Michael Keaton ("Spotlight") returned to the role of Batman, a choice presumably related to his impending appearance in 2023's upcoming "The Flash."

The cancellation of "Batgirl" shocked the industry, becoming one of the year's biggest stories. The studio had already spent 70 million dollars on the movie's production, according to The Daily Beast. However, while the film was nearing its finish point, a recent interview with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah has revealed that they did still have some work to do.