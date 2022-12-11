Aubrey Plaza Loves The Theatrical Experience

Aubrey Plaza first gained notice when she played reluctant intern April Ludgate on the 2009 NBC sitcom "Parks & Recreation." However, she's been recognized as a dynamic and formidable screen presence in both television and film. She stalks Elizabeth Olsen's social media influencer in "Ingrid Goes West," plays a frightening parasite tormenting David (Dan Stevens) on "Legion," and nearly romances Kristin Stewart in "Happiest Season."

Plaza continues to be prolific as well, recently telling Deadline, "I've been busy from the minute I moved to Los Angeles. I haven't stopped." She's now starring in the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus" and received critical acclaim this year for the indie film "Emily The Criminal." Plus, the actress is bringing her charisma to the MCU soon with "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."

Plaza may have started primarily as a television actress. However, she explained in a new interview how she believes in the cinematic experience as well.