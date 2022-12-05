Keanu Reeves Divulges Plot Details For The John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

The world is still waiting with great anticipation to see Keanu Reeves get tooled up again for "John Wick: Chapter 4." However, even as the Baba Yaga empties another explosive installment into the eyeballs of audiences across the world, we're also about to veer off the heroic hitman's path and onto another.

"Ballerina" is an all-new spin-off set in John Wick's world that recently began filming, and stars Ana De Armas as the titular dancer-turned-deadly assassin. While we know that the title — and the addition of Anjelica Huston reprising her role as The Director suggests that we'll see more of the world briefly glimpsed at in "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum" — details, until now, have not gone much further than that. Leave it, then, to the nicest guy in Hollywood (albeit the nice guy who always works better when he needs guns) to spill some crucial information.

Now, while Mr. Wick himself is rumored to play a role in "Ballerina" (much to the delight of fans), it's unclear whether he'll be with or against De Armas' character. However, Reeves recently revealed some cryptic information about what the Ballerina will be getting up to and — more importantly — who she'll be setting her sights on in the upcoming film. And we hate to say it, but our money is on cinema's deadliest lover of dogs.