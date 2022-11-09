Fans Are Thrilled Over Keanu Reeves' Reported Reprise Of John Wick In Ballerina Spin-Off

The "John Wick" franchise continues to grow with more sequels and spin-offs on the way. These projects include "The Continental," a TV series that will explore different corners of the High Table's criminal underworld and tell stories from different perspectives. However, "Ballerina" — a movie starring Ana de Armas — is perhaps even more exciting as it will see the return of some familiar faces from the original "John Wick" movies.

It's already been confirmed that "Ballerina" will bring back Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the "John Wick" franchise. The last time we met Winston, he betrayed John (Keanu Reeves) to save his own backside, and it remains to be seen how he'll get out of that pickle. Of course, most fans will be delighted to see the franchise mainstay make an appearance in the spin-off, even if he is a bad guy now.

More excitingly, however, is the return of Reeves as the dog-loving hitman. According to Collider, Reeves will reportedly reprise the role of John Wick in "Ballerina," and fans are understandably delighted.