Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves' Official Poster Fails The Vibe Check With Fans

Although the trailer for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" certainly seems to promise an entertaining romp across The Forgotten Realms of its source material, fans on Reddit were quick to pump the brakes on any hype for the film after seeing the movie's official poster. The poster for "Honor Among Thieves" is a typical "floating heads" style poster in which images of the film's cast appear to be photoshopped over each other in descending order of importance, with a single dragon in the foreground flying in front of all of these characters.

"You know, they could've taken inspiration from old school fantasy art and done something really cool for the poster," wrote u/thatminimumwagelife on Reddit. "Or even looked at the 5e books... Instead, they do this garbage." "Yeah of all the brands you could get creative from, this is pretty low effort," agreed u/3-DMan. "I mean when you see a movie called DUNGEONS & DRAGONS I think it's okay to expect more fantasy than standard floating heads with itty bitty fantasy sprinkles." U/Batmanlover1 asserted that, although the movie itself seems interesting, this poster is "frankly abysmal," and other users agreed that the film's trailer did a much better job of pitching the movie.

The immense online hatred for "floating head" style posters is nothing new, especially since many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe use this same style to promote their films — which has led to plenty of online outrage over this bland, ineffectual style of marketing (via PopTonic). Even though the poster for "Honor Among Thieves" is still receiving plenty of backlash online, fans will no doubt be hoping that the film itself manages to exceed their expectations once it finally hits theaters on March 31, 2023.