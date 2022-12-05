Don Hall Spurred On The Strange World Team's Creation Process With A Continuous Series Of Dares - Exclusive

Qui Nguyen explains that the working process on "Strange World" involved a lot of active encouragement from Don Hall as the various creatives worked on building the film's ecosystem. "It was super fun," Nguyen says. "It was definitely sitting around, listening to Don basically give a lot of dares." Hall would ask them to "dare to be weird," "dare to be strange," and "dare to be stranger," according to Nguyen. "He gave some fun parameters to everybody," he continues. "Taking away faces from all the creatures in 'Strange World' was one of those. [Another was] the color combinations that they played with."

As it turns out, there was a pretty big crew to balance this journey among. As producer Roy Conli notes, "The way [Hall] works with the team is really open. ... It's, 'Bring me your thoughts, and we will craft this together.'" For "Strange World," this process involved a whole army of creators. "When you look at the final images of this film," Conli explains, "it is literally 450 people's idea[s] of this world."

Writer Nguyen notes that the process was an enjoyable one. "It was a joy to watch everyone stretch their minds and go to places that we didn't expect," he explains. What ultimately made such a monumental collaboration process work was Hall's confidence in their talented team. "When we started, we knew what Avalonia was going to look like," Nguyen says, "but we were going to put a lot of trust in literally some of the best artists in the world to figure out what this world down below was going to look like." The end result is one of the most unique narratives Disney has ever put in theaters.

"Strange World" is now available in theaters.