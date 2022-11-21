Don Hall And Qui Nguyen On The Novel Journeys And Creative Ecosystems Of Strange World - Exclusive Interview

This is an interesting move for Disney in taking that classic pulpy style for inspiration. Let's talk about that and how you incorporated it.

Don Hall: It was an extension of the inspirations for the film. If you look at the type of adventure story we're profiling, it's an adventure story where a group of explorers find a hidden world full of fantastic creatures and [basically] a King Kong. Knowing early on that we wanted the film to lean into that genre, we did a lot of research going all the way back to the early adventure stories of Jules Verne and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and those pulp adventure magazines were an extension from that.

They came a little bit later, but to me, you could draw a chart that tracks from Jules Verne all the way through those pulp adventure novels and magazines, all the way to "Raiders of the Lost Ark." It was really fun researching all that. On the cover of a lot of those magazines is a very Jaeger Clade-like character. Part of this film was taking that archetype, that adventurer character, and breaking him down a little bit and seeing some other shades [of] him.

It's so interesting, too, that in a sense, all three of the characters in that lineage — Jaeger, Searcher, and Ethan — have a different version of that archetype, where it's two poles between Jaeger and Searcher and then Ethan is kind of the modern equivalent. Can you tell me how you shaped that family lineage and their own hero's journeys?

Qui Nguyen: It was like all three characters were characters that Don and I closely related to. At the very heartbeat, we had to take these characters very personally. When you think of Jaeger, he's this ambitious person who will reach for his goals no matter what. That's [like how] Don and I wouldn't be making movies at Disney if we didn't have that same ambition in us. The same sacrifice that Jaeger had to go through, where he misses time with his family, is something we know on a very deep level [because] we're working our butts off to make these movies. Hopefully, it's worth that time and effort, because we're missing some crucial time with our families.

Searcher's definitely the ... We've been [at] points in our lives [when] we're like, "I don't want to be anything like my dad." Of course, we all end up growing up and picking up a lot of those attributes that our dads have, and we're very proud of that at this point in our lives. Then, we've all, at some point, rebelled against our parents to figure out our own pathways, which was Ethan's journey. We all personalized these characters within ourselves, which made it really fun to put on the screen.