Producer Roy Conli On The Ecological Themes Of Strange World - Exclusive Interview

You had an interesting history with Disney before pivoting into nature documentaries, but then you come back to create this very ecologically informed and complex narrative. How did your documentary background impact the creation of "Strange World"?

It's interesting, because before I started doing documentaries, which I started actually right after "Big Hero 6," I was invited to come down and help pulling "Born in China" together. I've always been very interested in ecology and [in] social responsibility, in terms of how we treat our planet.

If anything, it was [director] Don [Hall]'s conception of this project. When I came to it and he pitched it to me, I was so impressed with where he had gone in terms of wanting to tell a story about what we leave to our next generation. That's such an incredible and important message right now for the world because I think we do have a responsibility to leave this planet in a better state. If we all thought that way, we could actually help the next generation, and they'll help the next generation, and we'll continue on. It definitely is something that has always been top of mind in my life.

I also appreciate this notion that their world is part of a wider ecosystem, that the characters find out that they are part of an ecological whole. How did you know that you wanted that to be part of the story?

Again, that was very early in Don's conception of this piece. I think Don wanted to make sure that he was telling a story about what his father left him and what he was going to leave to his sons. Within that structure was always an ecological message but also a gift. What is the gift that you pass on? From day one, that was the heart of it. Then combine that with the fact that Don [Hall] and [writer] Qui [Nguyen] and [I] love action-adventure films, and go from that.

We all read Jules Verne and H.G. Wells and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle when we were kids. That's a straight line — those stories into action-adventure films of the 20th century to now. The wonderful thing about Don is he creates these worlds that are absolutely unique and yet are reflective of our world. Avalonia is a mythical land, but it totally reflects our being and our world, and you can only visit it in animation. That's [something] so cool [that] Don does.