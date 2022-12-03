Where You Can Stream Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas Special

It's been a long time since a music icon has debuted a television event audiences will want to revisit often — "Elvis: The Comeback Special," anyone? — but Dolly Parton fans can rejoice this holiday season as she adds another entry to her long list of holiday specials. The country music legend just debuted "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas," featuring a star-studded cast in a meta-musical meant to illustrate the behind-the-scenes shenanigans anytime Parton produces a Christmas special. So far, Parton has filmed numerous holiday-themed productions, going as far back as "A Smoky Mountain Christmas" in 1986 and including 2020's "Christmas on the Square," which dominated Netflix (per Distractify). Few have featured as big of a cast as this one, with Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and others joining Parton as themselves for the production, according to ET. Meanwhile, familiar actors such as Tom Everett Scott and Ana Gasteyer appeared as fictional members of the production team (per IMDb).

The special aired on NBC on December 2, 2022, and pulled in a reported 6 million viewers, winning the night (via Outsider). If you missed the special, don't worry. You can catch it and other Dolly Parton holiday specials now on streaming services.