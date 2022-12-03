The Last Of Us' Official Trailer Is As Harrowing As It Is Hopeful

Based on the acclaimed video game franchise of the same name, HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" is one of the most anticipated shows set to debut in 2023, with the latest trailer proving the series should be on everyone's radar.

Created by Naughty Dog's Bruce Straley and Neil Druckman, "The Last of Us" was released to critical acclaim in 2013, with significant praise given to its engaging, emotional, and harrowing story of survival and conflict. The PlayStation 3 exclusive won over 40 awards (via IMDB), with IGN's Colin Moriarty dubbing it "a masterpiece," calling it the "PlayStation 3's best exclusive and an absolute must-play." With such warm reception, it's no surprise that Looper sister site SVG named "The Last of Us" one of the greatest games of all time. A sequel was later released in 2020 to similar acclaim.

"The Last of Us" follows Joel, a middle-aged, grief-stricken man in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-riddled America who is tasked to smuggle the young Ellie across the country to the Fireflies, a rogue faction who believe the teenager holds the key to the zombie cure. With a cinematic story that oozes across-the-board appeal, Sony and developer Naughty Dog decided to partner up with HBO in 2020 to bring the franchise to the small screen. The premium cable network tapped "Chernobyl" helmer Craig Mazin and game creator Neil Druckman to bring the series to life. Production kicked off last year in Canada, with Pedro Pascal stepping into the shoes of the broken Joel. Joining the "Mandalorian" actor is "Game of Thrones" standout Bella Ramsey, who stars as the angsty Ellie.

Now, after months of anticipation HBO has finally debuted a new harrowing, yet ultimately hopeful trailer for "The Last of Us."