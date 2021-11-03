The Amazing Way HBO Is Creating The Setting For The Last Of Us
Production of HBO's television series adaptation of Naughty Dog's hit video game "The Last of Us" is currently underway. In a press release announcing the project back in November 2020, HBO revealed that its story follows the first game in the series, meaning that the events of "The Last of Us 2" will remain untouched for the time being, assuming the cabler sticks to this plan.
Now that production on "The Last of Us" is making progress, images and other details from filming are beginning to leak to the general public. For example, in October, set images of the series' Edmonton, Canada filming location surfaced online. The photos revealed the setting's transformation to resemble the post-apocalyptic landscape depicted in its source material. Two of those images feature "The Last of Us" stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie.
The latest information to leak online about the making of "The Last of Us" includes new details about how the team behind the series plans to recreate the game's version of Jackson, Wyoming, which becomes a key location in the second half of the first game's story.
The Last of Us is transforming a Canadian town into Jackson
"The Last of Us" Twitter fan account @HBOsTheLastofUs, which is dedicated to posting production information about the upcoming HBO television series, shared four images depicting the series' take on Jackson, Wyoming, on November 2. According to their tweet, these images are all slides in a PowerPoint presentation shown during a meeting in the city of Canmore, which is located in Alberta, Canada near the Edmonton filming location fans witnessed in previous leaks. These new images reveal a snowy downtown street, a central meeting area illuminated by Christmas lights, a front gate constructed from hefty logs, and a horse corral.
More information about how Canmore will become Jackson is available on the official Town of Canmore website. In short, filming will take place between November 15 and November 20 in Canmore's downtown neighborhood. Locals are warned to expect production vehicles around town as well as "maybe even a few horses."
HBO has yet to outline even a general release window for "The Last of Us," though more key details should be announced in the coming months as the series' production progresses.