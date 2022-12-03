Taylor Sheridan's Screenwriting Skills Get Major Props From 1923 Star Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren, who plays Cara Dutton in "1923," was one of several actors and artists involved in the show who were asked by The Hollywood Reporter to share what it's like to become part of the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe.

To put it mildly, Mirren is definitely impressed with Sheridan's screenwriting abilities. "He presents the script, and it's so extraordinary that you don't want to change a word. You want to do it exactly as it's written because it's written with incredible precision but without being labored," Mirren said. She went on: "To be able to be a part of a franchise in a world that is so singular on American television is very exciting. There's nothing else quite like it." That is a sentiment that most "Yellowstone" fans would probably agree with.

Considering Mirren has performed the works of scribes such as Julian Fellowes, Peter Morgan, and William Shakespeare, having her weigh in so positively on Sheridan's skills is no small compliment. Viewers will get the chance to see if they share Mirren's praise when "1923" hits Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.