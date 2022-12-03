The Full-Length Trailer For The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Here

Netflix is expanding the world of "The Witcher."

The streaming giant sent shockwaves throughout the geek kingdom in 2017 when they announced an adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's brutal fantasy series for the small screen. With Superman star Henry Cavill in tow as Geralt of Rivia, "The Witcher" debuted to acclaim in the winter of 2019, becoming one of Netflix's most watched series (via Insider). With viewers quickly becoming obsessed with the lush and tragic world of the Continent, the streamer naturally decided to double down on its "Witcher" offerings, expanding Sakowski's on-screen world.

2021 saw the release of "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated spin-off film based on Vesemir's (voiced by Theo James) early days. With a third season of "The Witcher" in production and not set to release until 2023, Netflix has decided to treat fans this year with "Blood Origin," a live-action prequel miniseries set over 1,000 years before Geralt's adventures. Created by "The Witcher" writer Declan de Barra, "Blood Origin" will showcase the birth of the first Witcher and provide deep insight into the Elven clan.

While fans have shared their concerns about "Blood Origin," their anxieties should be quelled as Netflix has finally debuted an action-packed full-length trailer for "The Witcher" prequel, which provides clarity on the direction the fantasy series is going in.