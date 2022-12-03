Mike Flanagan's Response To The Midnight Club's Cancellation Is Full Of Would-Be Season 2 Details
Shortly after Netflix released Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong's horror series "The Midnight Club," Flanagan himself expressed uncertainty about whether the streaming giant would greenlight a Season 2. "This was designed to be ongoing. I don't know if it will," he told Variety in October 2022. "If there isn't one, I'll put them [Season 1 answers] up on Twitter. Then we'll at least all be able to talk about it."
As anyone in the entertainment industry will tell you, the waiting period that comes with finding out if you'll be granted another season to tell your story is excruciating. While some of the more popular hit shows are renewed before their seasons have even ended, others must patiently wait, sometimes months, to find out if there is a future. And with the current roster of expensive-to-make shows on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, the competition is fierce.
Unfortunately for Flanagan and the series' fans, "The Midnight Club" won't get a Season 2. But Flanagan has kept his word about releasing the answers to many of the most open-ended stories from Season 1, as well as what he envisioned for Season 2.
Flanagan had detailed plans for The Midnight Club Season 2
On his Tumblr page, Mike Flanagan wrote that his "biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open." He then went on to deliver fans a painstakingly extensive description of what Season 2 would've looked like, along with the answers to some lingering questions from Season 1.
One of the most important things that Flanagan wanted to clear up is that the Janitor (Robert Longstreet) who comforts the dying in their last breath is actually Death. The Shadow, which everyone thought was Death, is the Unknown. "[A] moment of true understanding, and once we experience it, we move on to the next place," Flanagan explained.
Flanagan also revealed that he had plans to incorporate Christopher Pike's book "Remember Me," about a young ghost who investigates her own murder, into Season 2. Flanagan revealed that Ilonka (Iman Benson) would've told Kevin (Igby Rigney) the story over several episodes in an attempt to keep her dying love alive a bit longer. And to make it more interesting, the teenage character in the story Ilonka told would be Anya (Ruth Codd), her beloved friend who passed away in Season 1.
This unprecedented move of posting the Season 2 that would've been, and clearing up loose ends from Season 1, is one of the reasons Flanagan has such ardent fans. While we wait to see what he has planned to freak us out with next, we also are hoping that, with his recent move to Amazon, Flanagan is finally able to bring his dream project, Stephen King's "The Dark Tower," to life.