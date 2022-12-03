Mike Flanagan's Response To The Midnight Club's Cancellation Is Full Of Would-Be Season 2 Details

Shortly after Netflix released Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong's horror series "The Midnight Club," Flanagan himself expressed uncertainty about whether the streaming giant would greenlight a Season 2. "This was designed to be ongoing. I don't know if it will," he told Variety in October 2022. "If there isn't one, I'll put them [Season 1 answers] up on Twitter. Then we'll at least all be able to talk about it."

As anyone in the entertainment industry will tell you, the waiting period that comes with finding out if you'll be granted another season to tell your story is excruciating. While some of the more popular hit shows are renewed before their seasons have even ended, others must patiently wait, sometimes months, to find out if there is a future. And with the current roster of expensive-to-make shows on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, the competition is fierce.

Unfortunately for Flanagan and the series' fans, "The Midnight Club" won't get a Season 2. But Flanagan has kept his word about releasing the answers to many of the most open-ended stories from Season 1, as well as what he envisioned for Season 2.