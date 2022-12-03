Barry Jenkins Has High Praise For Ryan Coogler's Handling Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It's no surprise that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was an insurmountable project to complete. Following the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, director Ryan Coogler retooled the entire project to serve as a tribute to the late Emmy-winning icon. Prior to Boseman's passing, Coogler and co-screenwriter Joe Robert Cole's original script for "Wakanda Forever" was some 300 pages (via Variety). With Boseman gone, a majority of the rough draft was put by the wayside and a swift decision was made to forgo recasting T'Challa.

With a 2022 deadline on the horizon, Coogler and Cole, alongside Marvel Studios' top brass, got to work. With grief in their hearts and on their mind, the theme of loss naturally found itself baked into the new "Wakanda Forever." Take one look at the film and it's clear that the creative team succeeded, with the in-universe "Black Panther" characters mourning the loss of their beloved king. The same can be said for Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's antagonist, whose motivations are doused in loss and anger.

Coogler and co. had an impossible task bringing "Wakanda Forever" to light, juggling themes of colonialism, revenge, loss, all the while dealing with their own grief. By all accounts, Coogler's latest is a success, with healthy box office receipts (via The Numbers) complementing positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. A few short weeks after the film's release, "Wakanda Forever" has found a brand new fan in Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning helmer behind "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk," who took to Twitter to gush about Coogler's superhero epic.