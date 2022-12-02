Looper Asks: Which Major Summer Releases Of 2023 Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey

In an exclusive survey, Looper asked 7.6k movie fans which of the three summer blockbusters they were most looking forward to, of the three that released their trailers on December 1 — all of which are sequel films in major franchises. The Marvel Cinematic Universe reigns supreme with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in first place with a whopping 67 percent of the total vote. The James Gunn-directed third installment represents the most recent franchise of the three survey options. The first "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released in 2014 followed by the second volume in 2017. The trailer for the third outing for Peter Quill and associates also has the highest view count on YouTube of the three features with nearly 11.8 million views, as of writing.

Coming in second place is the second-most recent franchise of the trio, with 17 percent of respondents voting in favor of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." This is the seventh film in the "Transformers" film series, which first premiered in 2007. The Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons are set to feature in the robot battles this time around. The final spot in the ranking goes to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," with 16 percent of the vote. This is the fifth installment of the oldest franchise of the bunch, which kicked off when "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was released in the summer of 1981.