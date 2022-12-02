There May Be Hope For Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise is one of Disney's most profitable series (via Box Office Mojo), and while profits dropped with each subsequent movie after the second film in the series domestically, it still seemed as if a sixth sequel would be inevitable. Based on the theme park ride of the same name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films follow Captain Jack Sparrow and his merry band of misfits pirates as they set sail seeking treasure and adventure. Each of the five films in the series has been produced by Hollywood heavyweight Jerry Bruckheimer.

Trying to capitalize on the recognizable brand, a reboot was set up at Disney in 2019, two years after "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" did just okay at the box office domestically (via Box Office Mojo). According to The Hollywood Reporter, longtime "Pirates" series writer Ted Elliott and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin were hired to write the reboot of the Disney property. Little was known about the plot of this reboot.

A year later, once again according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was reported that a female-led reboot of the "Pirates" franchise was being scripted by "Birds of Prey" writer Christina Hodson and was set to star Margot Robbie. It was set to be a spinoff with no existing characters in the franchise set to appear, but little else was known about the project. While both scripts were being developed at the same time, it seemed Disney made up its mind about which project to pursue.