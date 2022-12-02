Yellowstone Cast Has Yet To Film The Second Half Of Season 5 Let Alone Receive The Scripts

Despite now being best known as the writer and creator of "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs, Taylor Sheridan will be the first to admit that writing was not his first calling. Sheridan, who cites a vicious insult as the inspiration to start writing, had been acting since 1995 and slowly moving up in the industry from guest roles in forgotten series into a recurring role as Deputy Chief David Hale on the popular series "Sons of Anarchy." But after deciding he didn't want just to be a number on a call sheet for the rest of his life, he decided to change careers. We're thankful he did, and the recognition he received writing "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River" definitely made him realize he was now on the right path.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Sheridan says he prefers "to come up with extremely simple plots, and then I can have — because I don't have to explain a lot — really, really complex characters." This makes sense when you think about all the dimensions characters such as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) have. Sheridan thinks it's "much more entertaining and thought-provoking."

Even so, many are surprised that four episodes into the fifth season, none of the second half of the season has been filmed, and no one in the cast has even received scripts.