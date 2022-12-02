Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Director Peyton Reed Says Kang Is Even Scarier Than Thanos

As far as supervillains go, the Titanian megalomaniac known as Thanos has left some pretty big boots to fill. He's been a major antagonist of the Marvel comics for decades, but he stepped up into true pop culture immortality as the villain of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which depicted the (temporarily) successful execution of his plot to restore balance to the universe by wiping out half of its inhabitants.

As portrayed by Josh Brolin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos is about as scary as they come in the field of comic book archfiends. But Peyton Reed, director of the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," is confident that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) can not only hold his own against Thanos in the department of intergalactic threats — he surpasses him.

It's a bold claim, and one that goes right along with previous statements Reed has made about the character, but it's one that shows just how formidable the version of Kang that fans are about to see in the opening act of Marvel's Phase Five really is.