The Devastating Death Of Brad William Henke

Actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke died at the age of 56 on November 29, 2022. According to Deadline, Henke's family officially announced his death, stating that he died in his sleep. However, no cause has been given. Henke's manager, Matt DelPiano, said to TMZ, "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community ... and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family." After his 1994 retirement from a professional football career that included a chance to play in Super Bowl XXIV with the Denver Broncos, Henke successfully transitioned into a stellar acting career with roles in "Lost," "Justified," "The Stand," and "Pacific Rim."

Yet perhaps one of Henke's best-known roles was the sympathetic villain prison guard, Desi Piscatella, in "Orange Is The New Black." Henke considered his portrayal of Desi as a life-changing role. With "Orange Is The New Black," the actor earned much critical praise, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award. Henke had an undeniable passion for acting and a drive always to improve. "I look for the [jobs] that make me a better actor," Henke said in an interview with Tell-Tale TV. "Because at this time of my life, I'm just trying to, I don't want to say master something, because you can't, but just be as good at something as I possibly can."