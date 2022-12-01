James Gunn Suggests That Pom Klementieff May Factor Into His DCU Plans

Pom Klementieff started her acting career in her home country of France before coming to America. In an interview with Rogue Magazine, Klementieff explained how an opportunity for a role in Spike Lee's 2013 remake of the South Korean film "Oldboy" cemented her decision to move to Los Angeles and begin her American film career. "I was living in Paris, and I felt like I needed a change ... Then an opportunity came to me. A producer friend, Roy Lee, gave me the script for 'Oldboy.' Obviously he couldn't offer me the part, because Spike Lee is the kind of director who does whatever he wants ... But Roy helped me to come to LA, and I am so grateful."

In a 2016 Q&A on Facebook regarding "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," the film's director, James Gunn, was asked which cast member was easiest to cast, and he cryptically avoided naming the actor or the role he was referring to but praised a new cast member that could only have been Klementieff. "Easiest cast member to cast was, we have a new cast member playing a new member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and she was the most awesome and easiest person I've ever had to cast and blew me the f*** away. She's amazing, and I can't wait to share her with the world."

Klementieff, similarly, in an interview with Screen Rant Plus, used the word "genius" in her praise of James Gunn. So it would seem the two really do enjoy working together. Klementieff recently featured prominently as Mantis in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and with so many fans being excited about her performance, James Gunn made it clear that there's always room for Klementieff in the DC Universe.