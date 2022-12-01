Bend It Like Beckham's Gurinder Chadha To Direct An Original Musical For Disney

It's been twenty years since "Bend It Like Beckham" stormed into the hearts of critics and audiences alike, essentially launching the careers of stars Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. It also established writer and director Gurinder Chadha as a sought-after name in film. Not only have many of her own writing and directing projects been met with critical and commercial success in her native Britain, but her production company, Bend It Films, has also been involved in the production of several TV shows and movies in India, and her work has performed solidly in the United States too.

Now, it looks like Chadha has signed on to write, direct, and produce an original live-action musical feature for Disney. Though details at this point are notably vague, Deadline reports that Chadha will write the film alongside her frequent writing partner and husband Paul Mayeda Berges and that its story is inspired by a princess from Indian history.

Lindy Goldstein Productions will also produce, and the project is under the aegis of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey.