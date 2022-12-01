What Is The Song In The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer?
While there are some questionable moments in the "Transformers" franchise, there is no denying each entry is packed to the brim with epic action sequences, and from the looks of the trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the seventh installment in the franchise will not break tradition. While the visuals are arguably pretty impressive, some viewers may wonder what is playing in the background.
The exhilarating preview starts with Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), leader of the Maximals, which are transformers that turn into animals instead of vehicles, revealing to Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) that "a darkness is coming." From there, the promo shows plenty of high-octane action from the other Maximals, like Cheetor running alongside Bumblebee's 1970s Camaro and Airazor breathing a hefty amount of fire. In addition, it does a brilliant job showing off its new cast, including Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The sci-fi action spectacle also features various stars bringing the giant transforming robots to life, such as Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, and Michelle Yeoh. In the end, there is an exciting tease to an epic battle with Optimus showing no fear when warned of the threats he must face saying in his iconic voice, "Let them come."
The first teaser for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has excited fans, and many who enjoyed the pulse-pounding trailer may want to know what song was the driving force behind the momentum of this high-octane preview.
The Notorious B.I.G. classic Juicy is the track playing in the Rise of Beasts trailer
The familiar-sounding tune is none other than the chart-topping hit (via Billboard) of the '90s "Juicy" by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist the Notorious B.I.G. The catchy rap classic came from the rapper's iconic debut studio album "Ready To Die" in 1994, which, according to the RIAA, went 6x platinum and is revered as one of the best albums the rap genre has ever seen by Rolling Stone. In addition, the song itself was ranked as the best hip-hop track of all time by the BBC. The Notorious B.I.G. was an influential player in the rap game in the '90s before his tragic death in 1997 at the age of 24 (via History.com). The well-renowned artist was rightfully inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, 23 years after his death. While the notorious Hall of Famer may be gone, he has certainly not been forgotten by any means, and his music continues to entertain fans in a number of different ways, including the act of successfully assisting the Maximals' introduction into the "Transformers" cinematic franchise
The choice to utilize the song "Juicy" in the trailer is what many would agree is just one of many excellent decisions that have been made when it comes to "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." And from the looks and sounds of the trailer, there is a good chance fans won't be disappointed when they finally get to see the seventh installment in the Transformers legacy when it releases in June 2023.