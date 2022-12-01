What Is The Song In The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer?

While there are some questionable moments in the "Transformers" franchise, there is no denying each entry is packed to the brim with epic action sequences, and from the looks of the trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the seventh installment in the franchise will not break tradition. While the visuals are arguably pretty impressive, some viewers may wonder what is playing in the background.

The exhilarating preview starts with Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), leader of the Maximals, which are transformers that turn into animals instead of vehicles, revealing to Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) that "a darkness is coming." From there, the promo shows plenty of high-octane action from the other Maximals, like Cheetor running alongside Bumblebee's 1970s Camaro and Airazor breathing a hefty amount of fire. In addition, it does a brilliant job showing off its new cast, including Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The sci-fi action spectacle also features various stars bringing the giant transforming robots to life, such as Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, and Michelle Yeoh. In the end, there is an exciting tease to an epic battle with Optimus showing no fear when warned of the threats he must face saying in his iconic voice, "Let them come."

The first teaser for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" has excited fans, and many who enjoyed the pulse-pounding trailer may want to know what song was the driving force behind the momentum of this high-octane preview.