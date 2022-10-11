Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Are Bringing Their Talents To Transformers: Rise Of The Beast
Since first debuting in 2007, the "Transformers" franchise has been rolling along for quite a while, with little signs of slowing down. Yet it could be said that with "Transformers: Rise of the Beast," the franchise is looking to shake up the usual plight of the Autobots and the Decepticons in a few ways. For one, the upcoming movie follows the prequel trend set by "Bumblebee." Instead of the '80s, this time, we're going to '90s-era Brooklyn. And the Autobots and Decepticons will be joined by some new allies.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beast" is living up to its title by including the animal-centric Maximals and Terrorcons. For fans of the '90s animated series "Beast Wars," including the two factions should be enough to raise the hype significantly. What should also get fans excited is the recent news of two more confirmed actors for the upcoming film. Per Deadline, the "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" movie will feature the talents of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" actor Michelle Yeoh and "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson. So exactly what characters are the two actors playing in "Transformers: Rise of the Beast?"
Yeoh and Davidson are set to roll out with Optimus Prime
"Transformers: Rise of the Beast" director Steven Caple Jr. gave some juicy tidbits about two characters joining the next action-packed conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. In an Instagram post from the director, Caple showed off a video of Yeoh and Davidson in the recording booth for their characters. Based on what Caple wrote in the post, we can probably count on Yeoh and Davidson helping Optimus next summer rather than hindering him. The director noted that Davidson is voicing the Autobot Mirage while Yeoh is voicing the Maximal Air Razor.
Having Yeoh and Davidson in the movie adds to an already stacked cast. Besides the two actors, we know that "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" also has Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal and Peter Cullen reprising his role of Optimus Prime. In addition, the film also includes actors Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Lauren Vélez. "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" should serve as the first big-screen appearance of characters from the "Beast Wars" side of the franchise. However, dedicated fans may already be more than ready for Maximal action thanks to last year's conclusive episode of the "Transformers: War For Cybertron" series from Netflix. Titled "Transformers: War For Cybertron: Kingdom," the series marked the return of many beloved fan-favorite Maximals and Predacons such as Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and Blackarachnia.