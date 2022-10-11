Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Are Bringing Their Talents To Transformers: Rise Of The Beast

Since first debuting in 2007, the "Transformers" franchise has been rolling along for quite a while, with little signs of slowing down. Yet it could be said that with "Transformers: Rise of the Beast," the franchise is looking to shake up the usual plight of the Autobots and the Decepticons in a few ways. For one, the upcoming movie follows the prequel trend set by "Bumblebee." Instead of the '80s, this time, we're going to '90s-era Brooklyn. And the Autobots and Decepticons will be joined by some new allies.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beast" is living up to its title by including the animal-centric Maximals and Terrorcons. For fans of the '90s animated series "Beast Wars," including the two factions should be enough to raise the hype significantly. What should also get fans excited is the recent news of two more confirmed actors for the upcoming film. Per Deadline, the "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" movie will feature the talents of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" actor Michelle Yeoh and "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson. So exactly what characters are the two actors playing in "Transformers: Rise of the Beast?"