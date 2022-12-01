Fans Are Roaring With Excitement For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Even before the trailer for "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" dropped, fans took to the r/transformers subreddit to share their anticipation. "This is either going to make or ruin my year," u/Celestial-Nighthawk shared apprehensively. "Moment of truth, Paramount."

The current top-voted comment in the entire thread was also written a few hours before the trailer was released, reading, "Can't wait to discuss transforming gorillas with y'all! 4 years in the waiting." The user was likely very pleased with how much emphasis Optimus Primal — a massive, transforming great ape — received in the first trailer.

Overall, the trailer was met by the subreddit with near-universal praise. "God, I am happy," u/SeahawkSpeed commented after noting Primal's design and the use of Mirage's powers. "Wow, Even if it's just a teaser trailer I enjoyed every second of it," u/B-DB wrote, adding, "Can't wait til June."

It seems the momentum of the trailer has even inspired fans of all ages to rush to the toy aisle. "My bank account is not prepared for how much merch this movie will generate," said Redditor u/Radi0ActivSquid, to which u/SoU2424 responded, "Right? I was planning to pass but that leaked Airazor figure is giving me second thoughts. Lord help me if primal looks good." Based on this comments section alone, Primal looks very good — in fact, fans are pretty happy with most of the bots featured in the trailer.