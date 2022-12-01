What The Boys' New Casting Announcement Means For Season 4

From Teen Titans and the X-Men to Iron Man and Batman, "The Boys'" most recent casting announcement could have huge implications for the inspiration for the upcoming fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video superhero series.

In addition to confirming that Simon Pegg's Hugh Campbell will return for Season 4, the show's Instagram also announced the additions of Elliot Knight (Don Hall/Dove from the DC series "Titans"), "Supernatural" alum Rob Benedict, and prolific film and television actor Rosemarie Dewitt. While both Knight and Benedict's roles are being kept under wraps for now, Dewitt is confirmed to be playing Hughie's mother. First mentioned in the show's second season, Hughie's mother mysteriously abandoned him and his father when the former was just six years old.

Though we're likely a long way off from even a mere trailer for Season 4 of "The Boys," this casting announcement points toward a few promising plotlines and possible character introductions. Specifically for the two unannounced roles, the secrecy may mean that the actors will be portraying characters from the comics that fans have been dying to see since the series premiered.