Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, Among Big Names In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
After the success of 2018's "Bumblebee," Paramount made the financially sound decision to double down on more "Transformers." With six live-action theatrical entries under its belt, the franchise has grossed nearly $5 billion at the global box office (via The Numbers). Directed by "Creed II" helmer Steven Caple Jr., "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will continue the rebooted narrative which first kicked off in the 2018 solo Bumblebee film.
"Rise of the Beasts" is set to finally adapt the "Beast Wars" storyline, which was all the rage thanks to the beloved animated "Beast Wars: Transformers" series which dominated the late '90s. For this live-action outing, audiences will get to see unprecedented Transformers chaos as three distinct factions duke it out with one another: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. "Bumblebee" fans will be disappointed to know that Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena won't be returning for the sequel but "Rise of the Beasts" boasts its own special cast. "Hamilton" standout Anthony Ramos and "Judas and the Black Messiah" star Dominique Fishback will both headline as the film's live-action heroes.
Peter Cullen is set to reprise his role as Optimus Prime, with "Hellboy" actor Ron Perlman voicing his Maximals counterpart Optimus Primal. Other voice actors include "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh and "SNL" alum Pete Davidson (via Instagram). If those heavy-hitters weren't enough to get fans excited, audiences will be pleased to know that the latest entry in the "Transformers" franchise features the voice talents of Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, and more.
After months of anticipation, Paramount finally released the first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Following its debut, Deadline confirmed that a motley crew of superstars will be voicing some of the film's most prominent robots. "Game of Thrones" headliner Peter Dinklage is on track to voice Scourge, a skilled Decepticon and leader of the Terrorcons, the film's main villains. It remains to be seen just how prominent Dinklage's Scourge will be in the upcoming film.
Also headlining the seventh entry in Paramount's live-action "Transformers" saga is veteran voice actor John DiMaggio. Best known for voicing Bender in "Futurama," DiMaggio will play the Autobot Stratosphere, best known for having the ability to transform into a cargo plane. Another prominent voice actor joining the Steve Caple Jr. film is David Sobolov. Fans of the "Transformers" franchise will know that Sobolov has lent his talents to the "Beast Wars" and "Prime" animated series. "Rise of the Beasts" will see Sobolov play both Rhinox and Battletrap, two characters he's never voiced before.
YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will be voicing Acree, one of the core members of Optimus Prime's warriors fighting against the nefarious Decepticons. "Tick, Tick... Boom!" actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will steep into the shoes of the deadly Nightbird while "Ted Lasso" standout Cristo Fernández takes on the role of Wheeljack, a highly intelligent Autobot. Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe is set to star as Reek on the live-action front. Nwigwe was most recently seen in Netflix's "Mo."
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will hit cinemas on June 9, 2023.