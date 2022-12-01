Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, Among Big Names In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

After the success of 2018's "Bumblebee," Paramount made the financially sound decision to double down on more "Transformers." With six live-action theatrical entries under its belt, the franchise has grossed nearly $5 billion at the global box office (via The Numbers). Directed by "Creed II" helmer Steven Caple Jr., "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" will continue the rebooted narrative which first kicked off in the 2018 solo Bumblebee film.

"Rise of the Beasts" is set to finally adapt the "Beast Wars" storyline, which was all the rage thanks to the beloved animated "Beast Wars: Transformers" series which dominated the late '90s. For this live-action outing, audiences will get to see unprecedented Transformers chaos as three distinct factions duke it out with one another: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. "Bumblebee" fans will be disappointed to know that Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena won't be returning for the sequel but "Rise of the Beasts" boasts its own special cast. "Hamilton" standout Anthony Ramos and "Judas and the Black Messiah" star Dominique Fishback will both headline as the film's live-action heroes.

Peter Cullen is set to reprise his role as Optimus Prime, with "Hellboy" actor Ron Perlman voicing his Maximals counterpart Optimus Primal. Other voice actors include "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh and "SNL" alum Pete Davidson (via Instagram). If those heavy-hitters weren't enough to get fans excited, audiences will be pleased to know that the latest entry in the "Transformers" franchise features the voice talents of Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, and more.