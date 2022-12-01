The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action
The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
Suddenly, "Bumblebee" was re-branded as a reboot and the start of a new franchise that would look to move beyond the Bay films. Fans will get to see the results of that initiative with the upcoming "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which looks to jump the narrative up to the '90s after "Bumblebee" took us back to the '80s. By "Transformers" standards, "Bumblebee" told an intimate story, but this next entry looks to be more of a return to bombastic form, even without Bay and his particular set of skills at the helm.
Much of the film has been shrouded in mystery so far, but the first trailer pulls the curtain back quite a bit.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts boasts a killer cast
The cast for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is populated by actors that are brand new to the franchise as well as those who have been a part of "Transformers" for a long, long time.
Among the new cast members are Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe. Ramos is perhaps best known for his roles in the Broadway show "Hamilton," and his starring performance in "In The Heights" in 2021. He'll be playing Noah, who is described as an electronics expert who was once in the military. Judging by the trailer, Noah will be our main protagonist in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Fishback, meanwhile, plays Elena, a museum worker who studies artifacts. Vélez plays Noah's mother.
Ron Perlman also makes his franchise debut, voicing the character of Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals. Peter Cullen makes his return to the "Transformers" franchise, once again voicing Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. While other notable Autobots and Maximals are expected to appear, it is unclear at this point who will portray them. Either way, this first trailer at least gives fans a general idea of what to expect from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and the franchise as a whole.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" lands in theaters on June 9, 2023.