The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action

The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.

Suddenly, "Bumblebee" was re-branded as a reboot and the start of a new franchise that would look to move beyond the Bay films. Fans will get to see the results of that initiative with the upcoming "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which looks to jump the narrative up to the '90s after "Bumblebee" took us back to the '80s. By "Transformers" standards, "Bumblebee" told an intimate story, but this next entry looks to be more of a return to bombastic form, even without Bay and his particular set of skills at the helm.

Much of the film has been shrouded in mystery so far, but the first trailer pulls the curtain back quite a bit.