The MCU's Secrecy Takes Its Toll On Actors According To Zoe Saldaña

Appearing on the popular YouTube series "Hot Ones," Zoe Saldaña was asked if she has ever experienced situations where actors are kept in the dark, mentioning security guards while reading scripts and blocked off views, and Saldaña jokingly replied and asked if the interviewer has ever been to a Marvel movie set because it certainly sounds like he has. Saldaña then elaborated and said that when one works for Marvel, it almost feels like a cult on account of the secrecy. She added that this can be a double-edged sword, and on the positive side of things, the secrecy keeps the experience fresh and exciting during production, and the ending is never ruined.

On the flip side, Saldaña said, "The disadvantage is mainly for the actor because you don't know what you are doing, you don't know where you are going, you don't know what you are saying, and you don't know what's going to happen and that can be a little nerve-wracking." This makes perfect sense because where some movie studios have no problem letting the actors know their ultimate endgame, the MCU usually has plans that are cast far into the future. On the bright side of things, Marvel does loop in actors when something major is on the way. Speaking with The LA Times, Saldaña said of that Gamora "Infinity War" moment, "I learned very early on. The producers called me and they told me. And of course there's a shock to your system. I'm so grateful, this run has been amazing, but you're so not even ready for that." This means that if you ever want to become an MCU actor, be prepared to just go with the flow.