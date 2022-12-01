Zoe Saldana Originally Thought Her Avatar Auditions Were For An Alita: Battle Angel-Like Movie In The Jungle

After over a decade of development, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally hitting theaters this December. The highly-anticipated sequel began development following the massive success of the first movie. However, delays, production issues, and COVID resulted in a 13-year development process. "Avatar" could not have been more successful, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, so a sequel was an easy choice for both James Cameron and 20th Century Studios.

"The Way of Water" picks up a decade after the first movie's events, with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) creating a family of their own. The couple now has three biological children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and one adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). The sequel focuses on the family trying to stay safe from looming threats. Along the way, they meet a water tribe of Na'vi led by Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet). Also returning for the sequel are Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore).

Landing a role in a franchise the size of "Avatar" would be monumental for anyone's career. Matt Damon infamously turned down the lead role in the first movie, a contract that would've earned him ten percent of the film's two billion dollar profit. On the other hand, Saldaña couldn't be more excited to land a role in Cameron's blockbuster.