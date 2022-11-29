Zoe Saldaña Explains What It's Like To Film In A Tank Full Of Balls For Avatar: The Way Of Water

We are just a little over two weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron looks to recapture the magic from his 2009 movie, which not only has a certified fresh 82% on Rotten Tomatoes but also pushed the boundaries of technology and filmmaking. Before filming the original "Avatar," the legendary filmmaker went so far as to innovate 3-D technology, creating a new camera and reaching new heights with motion-capture filmmaking.

Cameron has massive plans in place for his "Avatar" series, with four sequels in the works. The director plans to release a new movie every December, two years after the previous one. The first sequel, "The Way of Water," picks up nearly a decade after the events of the first movie, following the Sully family as they run to protect themselves and meet a new water tribe of Na'vi. Many of the original cast return, including Sam Worthington (Jake), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Stephen Lang (Quaritch), and Sigourney Weaver, now playing Jake and Neytiri's daughter Kiri. Newcomers to the franchise are Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, and Britain Dalton as Lo'ak.

As with the original, Cameron strove to take "The Way of Water" to new heights. Bringing back the incredible motion-capture technology from "Avatar," he took things underwater for the sequel. He required the cast to train heavily to shoot many of their scenes, which required long stints of underwater action. Saldaña recently opened up about what it was like using such unconventional shooting methods.