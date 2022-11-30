Hollywood Layoffs Continue As Paramount Takes A Blow

According to reports, nearly 30 people have been given the boot as of Wednesday by Paramount Global. Most of the employees were reportedly part of the business affairs, casting, production, and legal departments at Paramount TV studios and CBS Studios (via Variety). A handful of workers from the Paramount+ scripted originals team were also laid off, per sources who spoke to Variety — and they likely won't be the last.

"They've bumped up against the reality that it's a tough business and there really isn't room for everybody in it," explained Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna in an interview with CNN. "As a result, more dominoes are going to fall," he said, noting how other major entities like NBC Universal, Apple, and Amazon will likely announce layoffs at some point. "Any of the [companies] that have not yet announced layoffs probably will," Verna proclaimed. "It's the whole ecosystem."

As for Paramount, the job cuts actually didn't come as a surprise to people within the company, seeing how its restructuring was announced earlier this year (via Deadline). The reported plan is for Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios to now combine with MTV Entertainment Studios in an attempt to streamline its content on Paramount+. It's currently unclear, though, who will be in charge when it comes to creating Paramount's scripted content.