The Sinner: How The Series Lost Its Way

Fans of "The Sinner" just got the worst news. The anthology series ended with the recently released fourth season, and while USA's shift away from premium scripted series was the nail in the show's coffin (per Deadline), the series had been limping through its penultimate and final installment well before its death. All four seasons of "The Sinner" are filled with brilliant performances and stunning cinematography. Still, the compelling and layered narratives of Seasons 1 and 2 gave way to — and further highlighted the flaws in — a confused and meandering storyline in Season 3 and a tired and trope-driven ghost story in Season 4.

When "The Sinner" debuted in 2017, executive producer Jessica Biel's dark horse of a whydunit — based on Petra Hammesfahr's novel and starring Bill Pullman as the central mystery's flawed but dogged sleuth — became the most-watched new cable series of that year (per Variety), and earned Biel an Emmy nomination for her alternately gutting and restrained performance. Season 2 had much to live up to, and as its series high 97% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests, it met and exceeded expectations. Vulture's Jen Chaney called the sophomore return "instantly addictive," adding that "one of the greatest strengths of this season is its confidence in the compelling nature of the story itself to carry the day."

The observation is as accurate for Season 1 as it is for Season 2. Unfortunately, "the story itself" takes a backseat in Season 3, and in Season 4, it fails to live up to the series' premise and promise.