Fans Of The Sinner Just Got The Worst News Ever

These days, when it comes to original programming, USA Network is mainly focused on unscripted fare, with the only notable exceptions being the "Chucky" reboot (which it shares with Syfy) and "The Sinner." Unfortunately for fans of USA's scripted shows and especially for fans of "The Sinner," we've got some bad news.

"The Sinner" is the murder mystery anthology series that stars Bill Pullman as Harry Ambrose, a disturbed, would-be retired detective who keeps getting pulled back into cases. The series premiered in 2017, and the current season, its fourth, debuted on October 13, 2021. In Season 4, Harry and his girlfriend Sonya (Jessica Hecht) head to Maine for a vacation where Harry can recuperate from the trauma he experienced in Season 3. Sure enough, there's a murder involving a wealthy local family with plenty of dark secrets, and Harry gets dragged into the middle of it.

"The Sinner" began its lifespan as the top new cable series in 2017, earning a Emmy nomination for star and executive producer Jessica Biel as well as two Golden Globe nominations (via Variety). Four years later, however, it hasn't been able to sustain the momentum.