Fans Of The Sinner Just Got The Worst News Ever
These days, when it comes to original programming, USA Network is mainly focused on unscripted fare, with the only notable exceptions being the "Chucky" reboot (which it shares with Syfy) and "The Sinner." Unfortunately for fans of USA's scripted shows and especially for fans of "The Sinner," we've got some bad news.
"The Sinner" is the murder mystery anthology series that stars Bill Pullman as Harry Ambrose, a disturbed, would-be retired detective who keeps getting pulled back into cases. The series premiered in 2017, and the current season, its fourth, debuted on October 13, 2021. In Season 4, Harry and his girlfriend Sonya (Jessica Hecht) head to Maine for a vacation where Harry can recuperate from the trauma he experienced in Season 3. Sure enough, there's a murder involving a wealthy local family with plenty of dark secrets, and Harry gets dragged into the middle of it.
"The Sinner" began its lifespan as the top new cable series in 2017, earning a Emmy nomination for star and executive producer Jessica Biel as well as two Golden Globe nominations (via Variety). Four years later, however, it hasn't been able to sustain the momentum.
It's official: The Sinner won't be getting a Season 5
As reported by Variety, USA Network has decided to end The Sinner after its current season. The news isn't exactly a surprise, considering the show has seen a steady decline in ratings since its first season. Season 1 averaged 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.53 rating among the all-important 18-49 demographic (via TV Series Finale). Season 2 of "The Sinner" netted about 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.28 rating among the 18-49 demographic (via TV Series Finale).
The most recent full season, Season 3, averaged just 651,000 total viewers and a 0.16 among the 18-49 demo (via TV Series Finale). Those numbers were still strong enough for USA Network to renew "The Sinner" for a fourth season back in June 2020. Five episodes into Season 4, "The Sinner" has averaged just 412,000 total viewers and a 0.08 among the 18 to 49-year-olds (via TV Series Finale). With three episodes left in Season 4, USA Network has decided to pull the plug.
There is a bit of a silver lining, though. "The Sinner" Season 4 will be allowed to conclude its run, so fans will get to see where this season's mystery goes. The Season 4 finale is scheduled to air on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 (via Variety).