Violent Night's Director Always Knew David Harbour Would Make The Perfect Santa

Ever since David Harbour became a breakout star with his portrayal of the gruff and protective Police Chief Jim Hopper in 2016's "Stranger Things," he's inhabited increasingly larger-than-life characters such as the new "Hellboy," Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian in "Black Widow" and the upcoming "Thunderbolts," and soon, Santa Claus in the upcoming twisted Christmas film, "Violent Night." It'd be easy to say that he's hit a pinnacle with his role as a vigilante Santa, but then we remember that he's about to start filming "The Trashers," in which he stars as an associate of the Genovese crime family, as well as a series with the fantastic title of "My Dentist's Murder Trial" (via IMDb).

As his exposure has increased, it's made it easier for directors, producers, and writers to approach him about specific roles. Award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck didn't just cast him in her play "Mad House," she wrote it for him. "Theresa's a great playwright and there was a play that we almost did together before," he told Time Out. "We sat down and she said 'I wanna write you a play' and she had this idea about Dostoyevsky and the brothers Karamazov and this dying patriarch of the family."

In a similar vein, the "Violent Night" writers may not have written the film for Harbour specifically, but director Tommy Wirkola knew immediately that Harbour would make the perfect Santa.