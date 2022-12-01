The Most Challenging Part Of Joe Mantegna's Criminal Minds: Evolution Return Is The Physicality – Exclusive

"Criminal Minds" is back after almost a three-year hiatus that was initially thought to be permanent. In early 2020, CBS aired the series finale after a 15-year run, and fans immediately clamored for more, leading to rumors that the show would return. And indeed it has, under the new title "Criminal Minds: Evolution," which currently airs on Paramount+.

Considered to be the 16th season, the revived series features much of the cast that starred in Season 15, including Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, and Kirsten Vangsness. Also reprising his role is Joe Mantegna, who returns as Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi.

Together, the onscreen team makes up the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI that is on the hunt for a sophisticated serial killer who has recruited a syndicate of murderers across the country. Despite being 75, Mantegna's character is at the forefront of the hunt for the brutal butcher helming the sick and twisted tribe of slayers.

While Mantegna is thrilled to be back in the saddle, the 75-year-old actor admitted to Looper in an exclusive interview that he forgot how physically demanding the role was before stepping back into David Rossi's shoes on "Criminal Minds: Evolution."