Joe Mantegna On Stepping Back Into David Rossi's Shoes For Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive Interview

Are there any new agents or long-term characters, outside of the unsubs?

There may be, [because] even though we've been on for 15 seasons, coming back after a couple years off gives the writers a chance to be like, "Let's rethink this," especially since it's a little bit of a new configuration. There's six of us as opposed to eight, though we did fluctuate. There were times, as I recall, we had as little as five members of the cast and as many as eight members of the cast. It was always kind of fluid over those 15 seasons.

Those are the kinds of things that get discovered within the process of creating the episodes. You start doing a storyline and you think, "You know what? This storyline is really interesting." And it's interesting because of the insertion of this particular character or characters. Then maybe that creates another direction to go in. I think that's the strength of any successful show. You have to be somewhat fluid and be able to make adjustments, and if you think you can benefit by bringing in a character and giving them an important position within the show, then you do it. You see where it goes. So yeah, there's a chance of that happening.

You had previously played David Rossi for so long — 13 seasons. Was it easy enough to slip back into character?

It was. I learned a long time ago, when I did my first series of any note ... I did this show called "First Monday." It was about the Supreme Court. It only ran for 13 episodes, but that [was the] first time I made that decision that I wanted to embrace this lifestyle. I was looking for something to do that would ground me a little bit, keep me home a little more often. Don Bellisario, the wonderful producer who created "Magnum P.I." and "JAG," created the show.

James Garner and [I] were the two leads, and I remember him saying to me at the time, "I know you've done mostly theater and movies. Now, you're going to embark on a TV series. There's no telling how long it's going to run, but because there's that possibility it's going to run for an extended period of time, try to embrace as much of who you are [as you can] in that character, because then you have all that to draw upon. Who are you? What's the essence of you?" And it made sense to me.

So I did that right from the beginning when I got the role of David Rossi. Even in terms of choosing his name, choosing his nationality, I purposely wanted it to have some aspects of who Joe Mantegna is. I drew upon the things about myself and my life, whether it's the fact that I'm Italian-American, that I like food, that I like Tony Bennett and Johnny Mathis music, my connection to the military, which is kind of my hot button. I'm very involved in a lot of military programs and charities and things like that.

All of that got incorporated into my character, so to be able to come back to that was not that difficult. It wasn't like I had chosen a character that was so far afield of who I am that it was like, "I have to rethink this. I have to jump into the brain of this guy who's so different from who I am." That helped a lot.