Was Willow's Silas In The Original Film?

Contains spoilers for "Willow" Episode 1

Morally ambiguous warriors, brave magicians, creatures and barbarians with surprisingly disturbing designs for the otherwise family-friendly adventure vibe, and a grand quest to save the realm. Truly, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) is once again here, older and wiser than he was in his 1988 namesake dark fantasy movie. The very first episode of the Disney+ show "Willow" sets the stage for adventure, as a ragtag party of thieves, trainee knights, royals and suspiciously ordinary-seeming servants sets out to seek Willow's help on their mission to rescue the kidnapped Prince Airk Tanthalos (Dempsey Bryk) from the strange and powerful creatures that took him.

"Willow" features a combination of new characters and favorites from the original movie. While Madmartigan actor Val Kilmer had to be written out of the series at the last minute due to his health situation, Davis' titular Nelwyn character and Joanne Whalley's Sorsha both return in the very first episode. However, one character might make the viewer wonder which category he falls in. As the group finally finds Willow, they also meet Silas (Graham Hughes), the main character's great friend. The 1988 movie features many Nelwyn characters, so you might find yourself trying to remember whether Silas makes an appearance in the original "Willow."